United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 219.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 503.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on AIZ. StockNews.com lowered Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Assurant from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $230.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.17.

Assurant Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $183.87 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.84. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.12 and a 12-month high of $230.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.53.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.83. Assurant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 17.25%. Research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Assurant

In other news, EVP Biju Nair sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total value of $604,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,162. This represents a 14.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Featured Articles

