Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Bought by United Capital Financial Advisors LLC

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 340.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 606.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALB has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Albemarle from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $109.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Albemarle from $122.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Albemarle from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.05.

Albemarle Price Performance

ALB stock opened at $53.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $49.43 and a twelve month high of $137.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.49). Albemarle had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 21.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.46%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

