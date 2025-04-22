United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 159,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after buying an additional 9,115 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 236,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after acquiring an additional 122,487 shares during the period. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,147,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,425,000 after purchasing an additional 64,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CTRA shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Coterra Energy from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.10.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael D. Deshazer sold 35,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total transaction of $941,735.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,617.40. This trade represents a 21.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 25,733 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $748,572.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,086,856.26. The trade was a 19.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $24.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.34. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.28%.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.