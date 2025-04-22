United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 69 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 753 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Teledyne Technologies

In other news, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 3,700 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.06, for a total value of $1,924,222.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,691,559.44. The trade was a 6.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.34, for a total value of $2,920,413.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,383.08. This represents a 53.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,571 shares of company stock valued at $17,709,721. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

TDY stock opened at $453.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $485.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $478.63. The stock has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $355.41 and a one year high of $522.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.29. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.00.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

