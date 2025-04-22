United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Everest Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,560,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,288,000 after acquiring an additional 43,793 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth about $488,588,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Everest Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,281,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Everest Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,344,000 after buying an additional 8,321 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Everest Group by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 855,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,947,000 after buying an additional 125,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Stock Down 1.8 %

EG stock opened at $343.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.30. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.43. Everest Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $320.00 and a twelve month high of $407.30.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($18.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.64 by ($30.03). Everest Group had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 7.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Everest Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 1,500 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.63, for a total value of $540,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,428,175.77. The trade was a 10.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on EG. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Everest Group from $375.00 to $372.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Everest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $376.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on Everest Group from $470.00 to $394.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Everest Group from $370.00 to $362.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $434.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Everest Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.00.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

