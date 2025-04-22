Global Icav Pilgrim Sells 143,806 Shares of Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC) Stock

Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Global Icav Pilgrim sold 143,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $3,648,358.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,100,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,251,435.53. The trade was a 1.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Sable Offshore Stock Down 3.7 %
Shares of NYSE:SOC opened at $19.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.33 and its 200-day moving average is $23.23. Sable Offshore Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $32.33.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sable Offshore in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Sable Offshore during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sable Offshore during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sable Offshore by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Sable Offshore during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. 26.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities.
