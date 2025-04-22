Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF) Senior Officer Jeffrey Lucas Sells 88,178 Shares

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jeffrey Lucas sold 88,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.09, for a total value of C$96,114.02.

Bitfarms Stock Performance

Shares of BITF stock opened at C$1.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.21. The company has a market cap of C$406.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 3.20. Bitfarms Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.96 and a 52 week high of C$4.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of Bitfarms from C$6.50 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

