Insider Selling: Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) insider Joshua Hug sold 10,000 shares of Remitly Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $197,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,823,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,367,314.81. This trade represents a 0.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Joshua Hug also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 21st, Joshua Hug sold 10,000 shares of Remitly Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $192,300.00.

Remitly Global Stock Performance

Shares of RELY stock opened at $19.10 on Tuesday. Remitly Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $27.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.56 and its 200-day moving average is $20.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -100.53 and a beta of 0.15.

Institutional Trading of Remitly Global

Remitly Global ( NASDAQ:RELY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Remitly Global had a negative return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $351.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.67 million. Equities research analysts predict that Remitly Global, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in Remitly Global by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Remitly Global by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Remitly Global by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Remitly Global by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 15,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Remitly Global by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RELY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Remitly Global from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Remitly Global in a report on Thursday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Remitly Global from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Remitly Global from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Remitly Global from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

About Remitly Global

Remitly Global, Inc provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

