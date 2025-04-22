XTX Topco Ltd Invests $434,000 in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in America’s Car-Mart by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 351.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 57,304 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $46.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.52 million, a P/E ratio of -56.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.40. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.40 and a 1-year high of $72.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.40.

America’s Car-Mart ( NASDAQ:CRMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.38. America’s Car-Mart had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $325.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.83 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th.

In related news, Director Jonathan Z. Buba bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.80 per share, with a total value of $3,285,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 619,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,142,246.80. This represents a 13.77 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

America’s Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer for the used car market in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

