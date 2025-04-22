XTX Topco Ltd Invests $431,000 in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GEF. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Greif by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Greif by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Greif in the 4th quarter worth about $496,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Greif during the 4th quarter valued at about $448,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greif by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Greif Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GEF opened at $51.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.91. Greif, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.23 and a 1-year high of $73.16.

Greif Dividend Announcement

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 4.81%. Research analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Greif’s payout ratio is currently 61.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Greif in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Greif from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Greif from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Greif from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Insider Transactions at Greif

In other Greif news, Director Mark A. Emkes bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.89 per share, with a total value of $167,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,523.73. This trade represents a 7.27 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Calhoun V. Miller purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,500. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

