XTX Topco Ltd Acquires 8,118 Shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Free Report) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,896 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,118 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Atomera were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Atomera by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Atomera during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in Atomera by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atomera by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 334,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after buying an additional 25,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BIT Capital GmbH bought a new position in shares of Atomera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

ATOM opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. Atomera Incorporated has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $17.55. The stock has a market cap of $117.29 million, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Atomera ( NASDAQ:ATOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Atomera had a negative return on equity of 106.81% and a negative net margin of 13,655.55%.

Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

