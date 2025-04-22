XTX Topco Ltd Purchases Shares of 23,565 Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.13% of Gorilla Technology Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRRR. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gorilla Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,389,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Gorilla Technology Group by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 11,663 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Gorilla Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gorilla Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gorilla Technology Group alerts:

Gorilla Technology Group Stock Down 12.2 %

GRRR opened at $16.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.21. Gorilla Technology Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $44.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Gorilla Technology Group from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

View Our Latest Research Report on Gorilla Technology Group

About Gorilla Technology Group

(Free Report)

Gorilla Technology Group Inc provides video intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) security, and edge content management hardware, software, and services in the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through three segments: Video IoT, Security Convergence, and Other segments. It offers intelligent video analytics AI models for various verticals, such as behavioral analytics, people/face recognition, vehicle analysis, object recognition, and business intelligence that can scan video for patterns and distinguish specific items using AI algorithms and metadata.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gorilla Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorilla Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.