XTX Topco Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

XTX Topco Ltd trimmed its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 73.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,517 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 162,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,791,000 after purchasing an additional 35,075 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,345,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 130.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 436,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,882,000 after buying an additional 247,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after buying an additional 12,476 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert Fisch sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $675,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,944.72. This trade represents a 22.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $232,732.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,888 shares in the company, valued at $421,848. The trade was a 35.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,897 shares of company stock valued at $4,227,970. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OLLI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $126.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.08.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $106.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.02. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.75. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $70.17 and a one year high of $120.03.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

