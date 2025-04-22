XTX Topco Ltd Acquires 367 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Elastic were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESTC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 793.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Elastic by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Elastic by 1,065.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Trading Down 2.7 %

ESTC stock opened at $75.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Elastic has a twelve month low of $69.00 and a twelve month high of $123.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $382.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.85 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

ESTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Elastic from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Elastic from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Elastic from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elastic

In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 18,735 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total transaction of $1,700,575.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,183,165.07. The trade was a 4.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Mark Eugene Dodds sold 2,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total value of $250,071.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 96,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,757,852.68. This trade represents a 2.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,304 shares of company stock valued at $20,847,452 in the last quarter. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elastic Profile

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

