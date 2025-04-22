XTX Topco Ltd Has $420,000 Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 66.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,287 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Horizon by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 17,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in First Horizon by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 57,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC raised its stake in First Horizon by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 88,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FHN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of First Horizon from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Baird R W raised shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on First Horizon from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on First Horizon from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Horizon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.03.

Insider Activity at First Horizon

In other First Horizon news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 109,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $2,323,877.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,861,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,330,980.53. This represents a 5.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Horizon Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $16.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.11 and its 200-day moving average is $19.57. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $22.44.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. First Horizon had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $823.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

