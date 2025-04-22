Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.67.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VVV. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Valvoline from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Valvoline from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. TD Cowen began coverage on Valvoline in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Valvoline from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Valvoline stock opened at $33.03 on Thursday. Valvoline has a 12 month low of $31.02 and a 12 month high of $48.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 143.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $224,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,560.05. The trade was a 28.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VVV. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Valvoline by 1,004.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Valvoline by 221.8% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

