Brokerages Set Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Target Price at $64.91

Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.91.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price (down previously from $87.00) on shares of Intapp in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Intapp from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Intapp from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Intapp from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of INTA stock opened at $48.49 on Thursday. Intapp has a 12-month low of $30.36 and a 12-month high of $77.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.25). Intapp had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. On average, research analysts predict that Intapp will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michele Murgel sold 7,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $518,358.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 223,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,414,134.35. This represents a 3.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Hall sold 33,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $2,287,014.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,258,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,947,786.08. The trade was a 0.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 274,755 shares of company stock worth $17,088,761. 13.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intapp in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intapp by 273.8% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

