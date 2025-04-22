Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ATRA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, RODMAN&RENSHAW downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRA opened at $6.14 on Thursday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day moving average of $9.36.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.82) by $2.63. The company had revenue of $32.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.58 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -10.39 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRA. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 267,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 205,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc engages in the development of transformative therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

