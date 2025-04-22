Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Receives $23.43 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLBT shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

CLBT opened at $18.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.09, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.44. Cellebrite DI has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $26.30.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 58.70% and a negative net margin of 70.54%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cellebrite DI will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gen Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 600.7% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

