Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Receives $50.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.00.

SLP has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Simulations Plus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th.

Simulations Plus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLP opened at $33.90 on Thursday. Simulations Plus has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $51.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.76 million, a P/E ratio of 84.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.11.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.93 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $678,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,402,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,381,623.44. This trade represents a 0.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simulations Plus

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLP. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Simulations Plus by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 502.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

