Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.00.
Several research firms have commented on ATHM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th.
Institutional Trading of Autohome
Autohome Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ATHM opened at $27.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.16. Autohome has a 52-week low of $21.89 and a 52-week high of $34.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.08.
Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $244.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.26 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 23.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that Autohome will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Autohome
Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People’s Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.
See Also
