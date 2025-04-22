Brokerages Set Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) PT at $212.67

Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $212.67.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MANH. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $270.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $285.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Manhattan Associates from $305.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

In other news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 2,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.83, for a total value of $476,274.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,263 shares in the company, valued at $17,298,758.29. This trade represents a 2.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 6,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter worth $502,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 916 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 213.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,009,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,169,000 after acquiring an additional 687,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MANH opened at $160.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73 and a beta of 1.36. Manhattan Associates has a 1 year low of $140.81 and a 1 year high of $312.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.21.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

