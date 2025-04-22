Head to Head Review: PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) vs. First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO)

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Free Report) and First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for PCB Bancorp and First Community, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PCB Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 First Community 0 0 2 1 3.33

PCB Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.70%. First Community has a consensus price target of $29.67, suggesting a potential upside of 39.87%. Given First Community’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Community is more favorable than PCB Bancorp.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PCB Bancorp $99.71 million 2.65 $25.81 million $1.74 10.56 First Community $61.14 million 2.66 $13.95 million $1.81 11.72

This table compares PCB Bancorp and First Community”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

PCB Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Community. PCB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Community, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

PCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. First Community pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. PCB Bancorp pays out 46.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Community pays out 33.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.0% of PCB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.3% of First Community shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.0% of PCB Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of First Community shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PCB Bancorp and First Community’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PCB Bancorp 13.45% 9.02% 0.90% First Community 13.49% 10.14% 0.73%

Risk and Volatility

PCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Community has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Community beats PCB Bancorp on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PCB Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for PCB Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and trade finance, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. It also provides real estate loans, including commercial and residential, Small Business Administration (SBA) property, and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as commercial term and lines of credit, SBA commercial term, and SBA Paycheck Protection Program loans; and consumer loans comprising residential mortgage; and automobile loans, unsecured lines of credit, and term loans. In addition, the company offers access to account balances, online transfers, and online bill payment and electronic delivery of customer statements; and mobile banking solutions that include remote check deposit and mobile bill pay. Further, it provides automated teller machines; and banking by telephone, mail, personal appointment, debit cards, direct deposit, and cashier's checks, as well as treasury management, wire transfer, and automated clearing house services. The company operates through a network of full-service branches in Los Angeles and Orange counties, California; Carrollton and Dallas, Texas; and Englewood Cliffs and Palisade Park, New Jersey, and Bayside, New York. It also operates loan production offices in Los Angeles and Orange Counties, California; Annandale, Virginia; Atlanta, Georgia; Bellevue, Washington; Aurora, Colorado; and Carrollton, Texas. The company was formerly known as Pacific City Financial Corporation and changed its name to PCB Bancorp in July 2019. PCB Bancorp was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About First Community

(Get Free Report)

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, as well as other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial loans that include secured and unsecured loans for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; consumer loans, including secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans. It also provides online banking, internet banking, cash management, safe deposit boxes, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automatic drafts for various accounts. In addition, the company offers non-deposit investment products and other investment brokerage services; VISA and MasterCard credit card services; investment advisory services; and insurance services. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, South Carolina.

