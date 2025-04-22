Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.83.

TYRA has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 28th.

In other Tyra Biosciences news, Director Nina S. Kjellson sold 5,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $74,317.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 443,885 shares in the company, valued at $6,107,857.60. This represents a 1.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TYRA stock opened at $9.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $481.00 million, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.53. Tyra Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $29.60.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyra Biosciences will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

