WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:WBTN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $13.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

In other news, insider Junkoo Kim acquired 11,372 shares of WEBTOON Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.73 per share, with a total value of $99,277.56. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 498,812 shares in the company, valued at $4,354,628.76. This represents a 2.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBTN. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in WEBTOON Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in WEBTOON Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in WEBTOON Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period.

WEBTOON Entertainment stock opened at $8.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.04. WEBTOON Entertainment has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $25.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74.

WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $352.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.00 million. On average, analysts expect that WEBTOON Entertainment will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEBTOON Entertainment Inc operates a storytelling platform worldwide. The company’s platform allows a community of creators and users to discover, create, and share new content. Its platform offers stories primarily in two ways, including web-comics, a graphical comic-like medium; and web-novels, which are text-based stories.

