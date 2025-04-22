Analyzing Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) and Cheer (NASDAQ:CHR)

Cheer (NASDAQ:CHR – Get Free Report) and Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.5% of Cheer shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.4% of Ooma shares are held by institutional investors. 41.7% of Cheer shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of Ooma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cheer and Ooma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheer 0 0 0 0 0.00 Ooma 0 1 4 0 2.80

Profitability

Ooma has a consensus price target of $17.63, indicating a potential upside of 48.23%. Given Ooma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ooma is more favorable than Cheer.

This table compares Cheer and Ooma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheer N/A N/A N/A Ooma -3.83% -2.51% -1.32%

Risk & Volatility

Cheer has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ooma has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cheer and Ooma”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheer $147.20 million 0.07 $30.48 million N/A N/A Ooma $256.85 million 1.28 -$830,000.00 ($0.26) -45.73

Cheer has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ooma.

Summary

Ooma beats Cheer on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cheer

Cheer Holding, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides advertisement and content production services in the People’s Republic of China. It operates through Cheers APP Internet Business and Traditional Media Businesses segments. The company also engages in mobile and online advertising, and media and entertainment businesses. In addition, it operates CHEERS app, an integrated e-commerce service with professionally produced content; CHEERS Video app, a media platform that engages users with content; and CHEERS e-Mall, an e-Mall app that offers products to the users through third party merchants through live streaming, online short videos, and online games. The company also provides CHEERS Telepathy, an artificial intelligence content creation platform; CHEERS Open Data, a platform that provides industry solutions; CheerCar, an interactive entertainment app; CheerReal, a digital collection NFT app; and production, such as short videos, online variety shows, online drama, live stream, and Cheers series. In addition, it is developing CheerChat App, a social app; and CHEERS Metaverse, a platform to provide immersive digital experiences. The company was formerly known as Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited and changed its name to Cheer Holding, Inc. in November 2023. Cheer Holding, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc. provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution. It also provides Ooma AirDial, a plain old telephone service; PureVoice HD, a residential phone services; Ooma basic that provides unlimited personal calling within the United States; and Ooma Premier, a suite of advanced calling features on a monthly or annual subscription basis. In addition, the company offers Ooma Telo, a home communications solution designed to serve as the primary phone line in the home; Ooma Telo Air, a wireless Ooma Telo with built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth; and Ooma Telo LTE, which combines the Ooma Telo base station with the Ooma LTE Adapter and battery back-up. Further, it provides Ooma Mobile HD app that allows users to make and receive phone calls and access Ooma features and settings; 2600Hz provides business communication applications; Talkatone mobile app; and OnSIP, an UCaaS solutions. The company offers its products through direct sales, distributors, retailers, and resellers, as well as online and sale representatives. Ooma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

