Head to Head Comparison: Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) & Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) and Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Medical Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Arbor Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.9%. Medical Properties Trust pays out -8.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Arbor Realty Trust pays out 144.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Arbor Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Arbor Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.8% of Medical Properties Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.3% of Arbor Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Medical Properties Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Arbor Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medical Properties Trust N/A -38.83% -15.05% Arbor Realty Trust 22.66% 14.75% 2.65%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Medical Properties Trust and Arbor Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Medical Properties Trust and Arbor Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medical Properties Trust 1 4 2 0 2.14 Arbor Realty Trust 2 3 1 0 1.83

Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus price target of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 10.15%. Arbor Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $13.38, suggesting a potential upside of 23.27%. Given Arbor Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Arbor Realty Trust is more favorable than Medical Properties Trust.

Volatility and Risk

Medical Properties Trust has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arbor Realty Trust has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Medical Properties Trust and Arbor Realty Trust”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medical Properties Trust $995.55 million 3.15 -$556.48 million ($3.80) -1.37 Arbor Realty Trust $625.94 million 3.28 $264.64 million $1.19 9.12

Arbor Realty Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Medical Properties Trust. Medical Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arbor Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Arbor Realty Trust beats Medical Properties Trust on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023. Since the end of the third quarter, the Company has sold four facilities and now owns approximately 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries across three continents. MPT's financing model facilitates acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities. In addition, the company offers bridge financing products to borrowers who seek short-term capital to be used in an acquisition of property; financing by making preferred equity investments in entities that directly or indirectly own real property; mezzanine financing in the form of loans that are subordinate to a conventional first mortgage loan and senior to the borrower’s equity in a transaction; junior participation financing in the form of a junior participating interest in the senior debt; and financing products to borrowers who are looking to acquire conventional, workforce, and affordable single-family housing. Further, it underwrites, originates, sells, and services multifamily mortgage loans through conduit/commercial mortgage-backed securities programs. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Uniondale, New York.

