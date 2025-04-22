Financial Review: United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) vs. Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST)

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) and Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

United Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Business First Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. United Bancorp pays out 57.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Business First Bancshares pays out 24.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. United Bancorp has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years. United Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares United Bancorp and Business First Bancshares”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Bancorp $29.26 million 2.70 $7.40 million $1.27 10.43 Business First Bancshares $270.37 million 2.46 $65.11 million $2.26 9.95

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Business First Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than United Bancorp. Business First Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

15.4% of United Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.3% of Business First Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of United Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Business First Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for United Bancorp and Business First Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00 Business First Bancshares 0 0 2 0 3.00

Business First Bancshares has a consensus target price of $31.50, indicating a potential upside of 40.12%. Given Business First Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Business First Bancshares is more favorable than United Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares United Bancorp and Business First Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Bancorp 16.83% 11.73% 0.90% Business First Bancshares 14.19% 11.88% 1.05%

Risk & Volatility

United Bancorp has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Business First Bancshares has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Business First Bancshares beats United Bancorp on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Bancorp

United Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. The company provides range of banking and financial services, which includes accepting demand, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial, real estate and consumer loans. United Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Martins Ferry, Ohio.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans, such as working capital, term, equipment financing, asset acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, and other loan products, as well as commercial lines of credit, accounts receivable factoring, agricultural financing, and letters of credit; construction and development loans; commercial real estate loans; residential real estate loans comprising first and second lien 1-4 family mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans, including secured and unsecured installment, and term loans. In addition, it offers wealth management products, including mutual funds, annuities, individual retirement accounts, and other financial products, as well as other fiduciary and private banking products and services. Further, the company provides a range of other financial services comprising debit and credit cards, treasury and cash management, merchant, automated clearing house, lock-box, receivables factoring, correspondent banking, and other treasury services, as well as employee and payroll benefits solutions; and drive-through banking facilities, automated teller machines, night depository, personalized checks, electronic funds transfer, domestic and foreign wire transfer, traveler's checks, vault, loan and deposit sweep accounts, online and mobile banking, e-statements, and bank-by-mail services. Business First Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

