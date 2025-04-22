Brokerages Set Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Price Target at $10.33

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.33.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRBU shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Caribou Biosciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.
Caribou Biosciences Trading Up 8.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ CRBU opened at $0.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.36. Caribou Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $4.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.56.
Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.01. Caribou Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 45.46% and a negative net margin of 1,290.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Caribou Biosciences will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Caribou Biosciences Company Profile
Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
