Brokerages Set Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Price Target at $10.33

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.33.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRBU shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Caribou Biosciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get Caribou Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CRBU

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Caribou Biosciences Trading Up 8.2 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 859.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 21,416 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,148 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 3,524.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 26,467 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRBU opened at $0.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.36. Caribou Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $4.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.56.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.01. Caribou Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 45.46% and a negative net margin of 1,290.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Caribou Biosciences will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caribou Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribou Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.