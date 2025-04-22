Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $169.25.

HURN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Wedbush upped their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, March 26th.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

HURN opened at $138.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.42 and a 200-day moving average of $128.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Huron Consulting Group has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $153.85. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 0.37.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $399.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.62 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 21.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Huron Consulting Group

In related news, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $252,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,740.02. The trade was a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total value of $130,406.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,087,700.80. This trade represents a 4.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,781 shares of company stock valued at $11,484,452 in the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 445,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,972 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter worth $220,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,299,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter worth about $220,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

