Comparing Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) and Grindr (NYSE:GRND)

Grindr (NYSE:GRND) and Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.2% of Grindr shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of Yalla Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 76.4% of Grindr shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 52.2% of Yalla Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Grindr and Yalla Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grindr -16.27% -177.83% 9.57% Yalla Group 40.72% 21.80% 19.28%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grindr $344.64 million 11.66 -$55.77 million ($0.79) -24.42 Yalla Group $339.68 million 3.01 $117.34 million $0.74 8.72

This table compares Grindr and Yalla Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Yalla Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Grindr. Grindr is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yalla Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Grindr has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yalla Group has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Grindr and Yalla Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grindr 0 0 5 0 3.00 Yalla Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Grindr presently has a consensus price target of $20.75, indicating a potential upside of 7.57%. Given Grindr’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Grindr is more favorable than Yalla Group.

About Grindr

Grindr Inc. operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version. Grindr Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in West Hollywood, California.

About Yalla Group

Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and gaming platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company’s platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation. Yalla Group Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

