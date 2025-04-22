Comparing Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) and Eqonex (NASDAQ:EQOS)

Eqonex (NASDAQ:EQOS – Get Free Report) and Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Eqonex and Getty Images’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eqonex N/A N/A N/A Getty Images 5.91% 6.42% 1.74%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.8% of Getty Images shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Getty Images shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eqonex $5.30 million N/A -$75.00 million N/A N/A Getty Images $939.29 million 0.79 $19.34 million $0.09 20.06

This table compares Eqonex and Getty Images”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Getty Images has higher revenue and earnings than Eqonex.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Eqonex and Getty Images, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eqonex 0 0 0 0 0.00 Getty Images 1 2 2 0 2.20

Getty Images has a consensus target price of $4.60, indicating a potential upside of 154.85%. Given Getty Images’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Getty Images is more favorable than Eqonex.

Summary

Getty Images beats Eqonex on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eqonex

Eqonex Limited operates as a digital assets financial services company. It operates through three divisions: Custody, Asset Management, and Brokerage. The company provides Digivault, a custody solution; Bletchley Park, a digital asset investment solution for institutional and professional investors; and EQONEX Investment products that issues securitized products. It also operates an over-the-counter brokerage, and borrowing and lending services, as well as structured products. The company was formerly known as Diginex Limited and changed its name to Eqonex Limited in October 2021. Eqonex Limited is headquartered in Singapore.

About Getty Images

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections. In addition, it maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering news, sport, and entertainment, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health, wellness, beauty, sports, transportation, and travel. Further, the company provides music licensing, and digital asset management and distribution services. It serves media outlets, advertising agencies and corporations, individual creators, and prosumers. The company was formerly known as Getty Images, Inc. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

