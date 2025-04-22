Whirlpool (WHR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect Whirlpool to post earnings of $1.73 per share and revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter. Whirlpool has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.000-10.000 EPS.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.31. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a positive return on equity of 21.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Whirlpool to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Whirlpool Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $77.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.53. Whirlpool has a fifty-two week low of $75.03 and a fifty-two week high of $135.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.09%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is -119.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

