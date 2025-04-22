Analyzing Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) & Scienture (NASDAQ:SCNX)

Scienture (NASDAQ:SCNX – Get Free Report) and Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Scienture and Legend Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scienture N/A -77.60% -62.29% Legend Biotech -66.92% -29.69% -19.45%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Scienture and Legend Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scienture 0 0 0 0 0.00 Legend Biotech 0 1 11 0 2.92

Volatility and Risk

Legend Biotech has a consensus price target of $79.00, suggesting a potential upside of 145.04%. Given Legend Biotech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Legend Biotech is more favorable than Scienture.

Scienture has a beta of 2.82, meaning that its share price is 182% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Legend Biotech has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.7% of Scienture shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.9% of Legend Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.7% of Scienture shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Legend Biotech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Scienture and Legend Biotech”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scienture $136,643.00 76.84 -$17.84 million N/A N/A Legend Biotech $627.24 million 9.44 -$518.25 million ($0.48) -67.17

Scienture has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Legend Biotech.

Summary

Legend Biotech beats Scienture on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scienture

Scienture Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of health services and pharmaceutical products. It focuses on addressing underserved patients and indications through novel product concepts and innovation. The company was founded on July 15, 2005 and is headquartered in Lutz, FL.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM). The company also has a portfolio of earlier-stage autologous CAR-T product candidates targeting various cancers, including Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma, acute lymphoblastic leukemia, gastric cancer, esophageal cancer, pancreatic cancer, colorectal cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma, small cell lung cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ciltacabtagene autoleucel. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Somerset, New Jersey. Legend Biotech Corporation is a subsidiary of Genscript Biotech Corporation.

