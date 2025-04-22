ChoiceOne Financial Services (COFS) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.82 per share and revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter.
ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 19.21%. On average, analysts expect ChoiceOne Financial Services to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ChoiceOne Financial Services Price Performance
Shares of COFS opened at $26.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.03 and its 200-day moving average is $32.52. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a one year low of $23.12 and a one year high of $38.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.
ChoiceOne Financial Services Announces Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently weighed in on COFS. Janney Montgomery Scott raised ChoiceOne Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Hovde Group started coverage on ChoiceOne Financial Services in a report on Monday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th.
About ChoiceOne Financial Services
ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit, and automated transaction machine services.
