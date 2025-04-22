Moelis & Company (MC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect Moelis & Company to post earnings of $0.67 per share and revenue of $309.67 million for the quarter.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.79. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 38.49% and a net margin of 11.39%. On average, analysts expect Moelis & Company to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $49.62 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.97 and a 200-day moving average of $69.45. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $46.24 and a twelve month high of $82.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 1.53.

Moelis & Company Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Moelis & Company

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.73%.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 9,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $718,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,235 shares in the company, valued at $15,483,390. This represents a 4.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $94,868.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,227 shares in the company, valued at $90,798. The trade was a 51.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,721 shares of company stock worth $1,677,017. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on MC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Moelis & Company from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Moelis & Company from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moelis & Company from $70.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Further Reading

