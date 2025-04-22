CACI International (CACI) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q3 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.53 per share and revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter. CACI International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.870-24.760 EPS.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.67. CACI International had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.90%. On average, analysts expect CACI International to post $24 EPS for the current fiscal year and $27 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CACI International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CACI opened at $419.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $429.63. CACI International has a 52-week low of $318.60 and a 52-week high of $588.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Insider Transactions at CACI International

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.62, for a total transaction of $112,358.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,780.30. This trade represents a 11.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CACI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price objective (up previously from $475.00) on shares of CACI International in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on CACI International from $520.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. William Blair cut CACI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of CACI International from $610.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CACI International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.31.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

