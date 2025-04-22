Covenant Logistics Group (CVLG) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect Covenant Logistics Group to post earnings of $0.41 per share and revenue of $281.19 million for the quarter.

Covenant Logistics Group Stock Down 0.7 %

CVLG opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $485.87 million, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.66 and a 200-day moving average of $26.08. Covenant Logistics Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $30.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Covenant Logistics Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Covenant Logistics Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Covenant Logistics Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Matisse Long sold 2,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $61,200.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,814.30. The trade was a 12.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

