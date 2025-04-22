AT&T (T) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share and revenue of $30.39 billion for the quarter. AT&T has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.970-2.070 EPS.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. On average, analysts expect AT&T to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $26.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.20. AT&T has a 1-year low of $16.17 and a 1-year high of $29.03. The firm has a market cap of $188.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AT&T

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 74.50%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AT&T stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,579 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC's holdings in AT&T were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.24.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

