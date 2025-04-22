Virtu Financial (VIRT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect Virtu Financial to post earnings of $0.99 per share and revenue of $444.23 million for the quarter.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.32. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 27.39%. On average, analysts expect Virtu Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Virtu Financial stock opened at $37.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Virtu Financial has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $41.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.70 and its 200-day moving average is $36.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.32%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Virtu Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Virtu Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.21.

In other Virtu Financial news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 72,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $2,688,104.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,749 shares in the company, valued at $3,343,193.16. The trade was a 44.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 34,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $1,271,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,899,669.23. This trade represents a 17.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,967 shares of company stock worth $5,213,964 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

