Lloyds Banking Group (LYG) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect Lloyds Banking Group to post earnings of $0.09 per share and revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter.
Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. On average, analysts expect Lloyds Banking Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance
Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $3.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.13. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $56.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.95.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on LYG shares. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. HSBC raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.75.
About Lloyds Banking Group
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.
