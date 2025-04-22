Travelzoo (TZOO) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect Travelzoo to post earnings of $0.27 per share and revenue of $22.99 million for the quarter.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Travelzoo had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 210.54%. The firm had revenue of $20.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Travelzoo to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Travelzoo Price Performance

TZOO opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.41. Travelzoo has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $24.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research cut their target price on Travelzoo from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelzoo

In other news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $61,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,297,696 shares in the company, valued at $57,374,241.60. This represents a 0.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,500 shares of company stock worth $1,471,555 over the last quarter. 57.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

