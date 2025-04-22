First Community Bankshares (FCBC) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect First Community Bankshares to post earnings of $0.65 per share and revenue of $40.50 million for the quarter.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 27.81%.

First Community Bankshares Trading Down 0.9 %

FCBC opened at $38.50 on Tuesday. First Community Bankshares has a 1-year low of $32.58 and a 1-year high of $49.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.94 and a 200-day moving average of $41.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.52.

First Community Bankshares Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut First Community Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; and commercial, consumer real estate, and consumer and other loans.

