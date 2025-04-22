Mr. Cooper Group (COOP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.88 per share and revenue of $620.57 million for the quarter.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 30.07%. On average, analysts expect Mr. Cooper Group to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $107.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.17. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52 week low of $76.85 and a 52 week high of $137.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.97.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $3,367,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 698,821 shares in the company, valued at $78,435,669.04. The trade was a 4.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COOP shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lowered Mr. Cooper Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Citizens Jmp downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

