Finward Bancorp (FNWD) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect Finward Bancorp to post earnings of $0.10 per share and revenue of $16.25 million for the quarter.

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.31. Finward Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 10.85%.

Finward Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:FNWD opened at $30.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $130.57 million, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.28. Finward Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.18.

Finward Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th. Finward Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 16.96%.

Separately, Hovde Group lowered shares of Finward Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Finward Bancorp news, Director Robert W. Youman bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.76 per share, with a total value of $38,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,178.48. This represents a 6.55 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn M. Burke purchased 1,000 shares of Finward Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.80 per share, with a total value of $26,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,800. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 6,472 shares of company stock valued at $174,563 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Finward Bancorp Company Profile

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company’s deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

