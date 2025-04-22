Short Interest in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Declines By 17.6%

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,660,000 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the March 15th total of 4,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 426,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days. Currently, 10.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Performance

Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $217.95 million, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.38. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $17.78.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.61% and a negative net margin of 28.22%. The firm had revenue of $26.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Thomas Gad sold 10,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $56,536.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 202,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,230.83. This represents a 5.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YMAB. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 6,131 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YMAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.30.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

