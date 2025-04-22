Short Interest in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Grows By 23.1%

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the March 15th total of 1,430,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 665,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WesBanco

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in WesBanco by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,710,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,361,000 after buying an additional 705,483 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,777,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,824,000 after acquiring an additional 379,386 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in WesBanco by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 371,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,084,000 after acquiring an additional 190,022 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WesBanco by 17,801.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 170,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,626,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in WesBanco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,345,000. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WSBC. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of WesBanco in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of WesBanco from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.43.

WesBanco Price Performance

WesBanco stock opened at $27.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. WesBanco has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $37.36.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 6.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that WesBanco will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

WesBanco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is 66.07%.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

