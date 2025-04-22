Koninklijke KPN (KKPNF) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect Koninklijke KPN to post earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter.

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Koninklijke KPN had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 23.41%. On average, analysts expect Koninklijke KPN to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Koninklijke KPN alerts:

Koninklijke KPN Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS KKPNF opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Koninklijke KPN has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $4.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Koninklijke KPN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Koninklijke KPN

About Koninklijke KPN

(Get Free Report)

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.