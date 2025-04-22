Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect Viking Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter.
Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts expect Viking Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ VKTX opened at $23.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.72 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.41. Viking Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $18.92 and a fifty-two week high of $81.86.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Report on VKTX
Insider Transactions at Viking Therapeutics
In other Viking Therapeutics news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan purchased 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.15 per share, with a total value of $29,946.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,946. This represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
About Viking Therapeutics
Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Viking Therapeutics
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- AST SpaceMobile: 5 Reasons to Buy This Tiny Trailblazer Stock
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Why Call Option Traders Are Targeting This Dividend ETF Now
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Is Alphabet Misunderstood? Here’s Why the Bulls Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.