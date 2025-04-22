Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect Viking Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts expect Viking Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ VKTX opened at $23.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.72 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.41. Viking Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $18.92 and a fifty-two week high of $81.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $120.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price (down from $109.00) on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

Insider Transactions at Viking Therapeutics

In other Viking Therapeutics news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan purchased 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.15 per share, with a total value of $29,946.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,946. This represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

