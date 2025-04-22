Molina Healthcare (MOH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.86 per share and revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 24.500- EPS.
Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by ($0.69). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 28.13%. On average, analysts expect Molina Healthcare to post $24 EPS for the current fiscal year and $28 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE:MOH opened at $301.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $315.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.56. Molina Healthcare has a 1-year low of $262.32 and a 1-year high of $370.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70.
In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.33, for a total value of $301,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,235,608.75. The trade was a 5.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.
